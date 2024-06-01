Sex offenders could be castrated in 1 state if new law is passed

(THE SUN) – A NEW bill that would legally allow sex offenders to be surgically castrated at the end of their prison sentence has been moving up in Louisiana's government. In early May, the House of Representatives passed the bill by a vote of 74 to 24 and now it's on its way to the governor's desk.

Senate Bill 371 by Senator Regina Barrow would allow judges to order surgical castration for men or women who committed a sexual offense against a child under 13 in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

The procedure would happen no less than a week after they were released from jail. However, if an offender fails to show up or refuses the procedure, they could be sentenced to another three to five years.

