Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the dark truth behind Trump conviction

'What did we do to ourselves?'

Published June 3, 2024 at 7:46pm
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk across the South Lawn of the White House Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, concluding their trip to Valdosta, Georgia. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Investors are sounding the alarm about the U.S. economy following Trump's historic conviction.

Shark Tank investor and O'Leary Ventures Chair Kevin O'Leary reveals how he believes Trump's keystone trial will impact the U.S. economy during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday.

"I would ask everybody, regardless of your politics, to think about the big picture and what America means to the rest of the world. It's the largest economy on Earth. It has the best legal system, including the appellate system, which now Trump will go through. And if there's something wrong with his trial, it wasn't done properly, the appellate system will catch it. That's what people believe about the American legal system," O'Leary explained.

Read the full story ›

