A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

'She is very shocked': Parents of 12-year-old, anti-Semitic gang-rape victim speak out

'They stole her childhood from her'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 25, 2024 at 8:32pm

(JNS) -- The parents of the 12-year-old girl, identified only as “A,” who was gang raped in a Paris suburb on June 15 recently spoke with French daily Le Parisien “to bear witness to the ordeal experienced by their eldest daughter.”

The incident sent shock waves through France. Hundreds demonstrated in Paris on June 19 in solidarity with the victim. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke out against “the scourge of antisemitism” at a Cabinet meeting that day.

Three boys were involved. Two of them, both 13 years old, were indicted for gang rape, death threats, antisemitic violence, attempted extortion, invasion of privacy, violence and insults.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'She is very shocked': Parents of 12-year-old, anti-Semitic gang-rape victim speak out
Judge appears skeptical as 3rd day of Trump classified-docs hearings comes to a close
Seriously? 'Desperate Housewives' actress says Hollywood not 'liberal,' inclusive enough
'Golden Bachelor' sends subtle message as ex-wife enjoys beach day
State Supremes rule on America's first publicly funded religious charter school
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×