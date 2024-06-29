A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationDOH!

Social media confession unravels foreign student's college scholarship fraud

Falsified documents, lied about his life

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 29, 2024 at 10:10am

(Unsplash)

(HEADLINE USA) – A foreign student was arrested by police after admitting in a Reddit post to falsifying documents and lying about his life in order to attain a full-ride to Lehigh University, The Blaze reported. Aryan Anand, 19, was exposed in the wake of the post and stripped of his scholarship by the small university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Writing anonymously on Reddit in a post titled, “I have built my life and career on lies,” Anand detailed the many falsehoods that he used in order to get accepted into Lehigh – which he did not name – with fake transcripts and financial statements. He even lied about the death of his father, who is alive and well in India to this day.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Unfortunately for Anand, however, he followed another Reddit thread that was associated with Lehigh University, leading to the informing of the school that one of its students had contrived his credentials.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Social media confession unravels foreign student's college scholarship fraud
Professor explains difficulty of implementing reparations policies in huge city
GOP reps demand Biden DHS cough up info on 'biased' panel featuring anti-Trump intel officials
Hezbollah's growing arsenal tests limits of Israel's Iron Dome defense system
White House on edge as Netanyahu's Congress speech looms amid Gaza tensions
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×