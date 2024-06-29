Social media confession unravels foreign student's college scholarship fraud

(HEADLINE USA) – A foreign student was arrested by police after admitting in a Reddit post to falsifying documents and lying about his life in order to attain a full-ride to Lehigh University, The Blaze reported. Aryan Anand, 19, was exposed in the wake of the post and stripped of his scholarship by the small university in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Writing anonymously on Reddit in a post titled, “I have built my life and career on lies,” Anand detailed the many falsehoods that he used in order to get accepted into Lehigh – which he did not name – with fake transcripts and financial statements. He even lied about the death of his father, who is alive and well in India to this day.

Unfortunately for Anand, however, he followed another Reddit thread that was associated with Lehigh University, leading to the informing of the school that one of its students had contrived his credentials.

