Election Politics

Son of Soros: 'Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity'

'Repetition is the key to a successful message'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 1, 2024 at 4:26pm
Huma Abedin and Alex Soros (Instagram)

Huma Abedin and Alex Soros

(BREITBART) – Alex Soros, the son of left-wing activist and billionaire George Soros, suggested Democrats mention that former President Donald Trump is a “convicted felon at every opportunity” they get.

Soros wrote in a post on X that “repetition is the key to a successful message” and that Democrats want American citizens to “wrestle” with having to vote for a “convicted felon” in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The jury in Trump’s business records trial found the former president guilty on all 34 counts on Thursday.

“Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity,” Soros wrote in his post. “Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!”

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







