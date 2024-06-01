Son of Soros: 'Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity'

(BREITBART) – Alex Soros, the son of left-wing activist and billionaire George Soros, suggested Democrats mention that former President Donald Trump is a “convicted felon at every opportunity” they get.

Soros wrote in a post on X that “repetition is the key to a successful message” and that Democrats want American citizens to “wrestle” with having to vote for a “convicted felon” in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The jury in Trump’s business records trial found the former president guilty on all 34 counts on Thursday.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity,” Soros wrote in his post. “Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country!”

Read the full story ›