'Spaceballs 2' is happening with Mel Brooks producing

Star Wars spoof first came out in 1987

Published June 20, 2024 at 12:41pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(DAILY WIRE) – A sequel to the 1987 Mel Brooks monster hit “Star Wars” parody “Spaceballs” is in the works, with actor Josh Gad and Brooks on board producing the upcoming film.

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that a sequel to the 1980s comedy is in early development with Gad not only on board to produce, but star in as well.

The script is being written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Gad, with Josh Greenbaum helming the project, the outlet noted. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps for now with Kevin Salter on board as executive producer.

