Israel WorldON CAPITOL HILL

'Squad' member asked rabbi for photo to 'show world I'm friends with Jewish people'

'I don't want to be his court Jew'

Published June 18, 2024 at 6:18pm

(Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels)

(JNS) -- U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), a member of the progressive congressional “Squad,” tried to bolster his image among Jews by soliciting “pics of us” from a rabbi, a screenshot of a spring 2022 text exchange provided to Jewish Insider reveals.

The representative, one of the most vocal in condemning Israel even before the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel, had requested via text: “Do you have pics of us? So I can show the world I’m friends with Jewish people.” Jewish Insider has kept the rabbi’s name private at his request.

Rather than provide an image, he deflected, saying, “‘Oh, I’m sure you guys have it. Don’t worry about it,’” wrote the Jewish Insider.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







