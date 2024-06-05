Squad members hope to give care to long-dead military heroes

The issues surrounding Middle East hostilities are complex – so much so that interviews with pro-Hamas college campus protesters show them incapable of answering basic questions. This is revealing about students who naively board the anti-Israel train without any real understanding of why they are doing so, other, perhaps, than getting caught up in a lemming mindset to follow the lead of others. It is difficult to hold such mental lightweights accountable for their stupidity. We can only be grateful they are not yet occupying positions of responsibility where they could do more damage than that which they are already doing.

However, when it comes to our elected officials, mental irresponsibility cannot so easily be dismissed. We expect them to be knowledgeable about any and all issues coming before them in Congress. Sometimes an issue may not be before them but they create one by making a random post clearly demonstrating they know little about what they speak.

The latest members of Congress to recently self-create such an issue are two members of the radical Squad – Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Cori Bush, D-Mo. Exposed to the light of day was their failure to grasp the purpose of a national day of recognition that has existed for more than a century and a half.

The Veterans Administration shares the historic background of Memorial Day which was set aside as America's "foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women." Originally established as "Decoration Day" in 1866, it was formalized in 1868 as Memorial Day to be commemorated by "praying, according to … (one's) individual religious faith, for permanent peace." Its importance was underscored by the declaration, "That Nation which respects and honors its dead, shall ever be respected and honored itself."

While Bush was born in America and Omar came here as a child, it is inexcusable that either would not understand the sole significance of Memorial Day. Yet, both did not, based on social media posts they made, which were quickly removed only after the congresswomen were educated on the issue by irate social-media users.

Omar originally wrote:

"On #MemorialDay, we honor the heroic men and women who served our country. We owe them more than our gratitude – they have more than earned access to quality mental health services, job opportunities, housing assistance, and the benefits they were promised."

Perhaps someone more knowledgeable on Omar's staff realized the dead are no longer able to earn access to such benefits, so her post was replaced with:

"On Memorial Day, let's say thank you to the brave men and women who selflessly sacrificed their lives in service to our country. Thank you to the families who also have sacrificed and have dedicated their time to ensuring their loved ones are remembered."

Not to be outdone in displaying a similar lack of knowledge about Memorial Day, Bush initially wrote:

"This #MemorialDay & every day, we honor our veterans in St. Louis. We must invest in universal health care, affordable housing, comprehensive mental health services, and educational & economic opportunities for our veterans as we work to build a world free of war and violence."

After Bush also received a quick education on Memorial Day's purpose, the above was replaced with:

"This #MemorialDay, we honor those who served and lost their lives for our country, and we hold in our hearts the loved ones they've left behind. We must continue to push to protect our service members while working to build a world free of war and violence."

If Omar and Bush were unable to understand something as basic as the purpose of Memorial Day, it should give us pause to wonder what they truly understand about the myriad of issues that come before them and impact on our lives. God help us! It also explains why these two congresswomen rarely comprehend doing that which is in America's best interests.

