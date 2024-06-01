A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Squatters in 1 city smug as county swamped with 'enormous backlog' of eviction cases

Thousands of landlords, tenants in limbo

Published June 1, 2024 at 3:07pm

(Pexels)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Washington's King County, which includes Seattle, is drowning in a significant backlog of eviction cases, leaving thousands of landlords and tenants in limbo for more than six months in some cases.

Prior to the pandemic, evictions took 6-7 weeks if a tenant needed the boot. Now, an "unlawful detainer" eviction case in Seattle or surrounding areas won't be heard until 2025.

"There's a pretty enormous backlog," said Edmund Witter from the King County Bar’s Pro Bono Services, Fox13 reports. "If you're a landlord trying to evict someone, it could take months to get a hearing date. That's the big issue."

