Squatters in 1 city smug as county swamped with 'enormous backlog' of eviction cases

(ZEROHEDGE) – Washington's King County, which includes Seattle, is drowning in a significant backlog of eviction cases, leaving thousands of landlords and tenants in limbo for more than six months in some cases.

Prior to the pandemic, evictions took 6-7 weeks if a tenant needed the boot. Now, an "unlawful detainer" eviction case in Seattle or surrounding areas won't be heard until 2025.

"There's a pretty enormous backlog," said Edmund Witter from the King County Bar’s Pro Bono Services, Fox13 reports. "If you're a landlord trying to evict someone, it could take months to get a hearing date. That's the big issue."

