State AG ends campaign against pro-life centers after being told it was illegal

The top law enforcement agent in Washington state, the attorney general, has called a halt to his own extremist campaign against two faith-based, pro-life nonprofits after being told his "investigation" was illegal.

Officials with ADF explain that AG Bob Ferguson had been demanding privileged records and international documents from Obria Group and Obria Medical Clinics.

He had singled them out for targeting because he disagreed with their "life-affirming views," the organization explained.

"No one should be investigated by the government simply because they hold views the government doesn't like. We’re pleased Washington's attorney general has ceased his unlawful investigation into our clients, and that Obria Group and Obria Medical Clinics PNW will be free to continue their life-saving work in the community," explained Lincoln Wilson, a lawyer with ADF.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"We look forward to a ruling from the court confirming that the attorney general unlawfully targeted and harassed these clinics because of their pro-life stance. The Constitution protects Obria medical clinics, and all other pro-life organizations, to freely speak their beliefs, exercise their faith, and continue compassionately serving women and couples facing difficult pregnancy circumstances," he said.

Are leftists starting to back down from harassing pro-life centers? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

ADF had brought a lawsuit against Ferguson, prompting him to shut down his review.

Ferguson previously had claimed that he wasn't harming the clinics.

However, the ADF report revealed, "one of the clinics showed that Ferguson’s investigation caused it to lose insurance coverage and to pay seven times more for replacement coverage."

That prompted Ferguson to formally close his investigation.

His demands had included that the organizations provide documentation, "for a time period exceeding 13 years," as well as answers to various questions for Ferguson's investigation into "possible" consumer protection violations.

The broadside against the organizations was just part of what appears to be a nationwide move to bludgeon pro-life centers.

Attorneys general from New Jersey and California also have created controversy because of their lawsuits against pro-lifers.

They claim that the centers are "misleading" women about abortion.

Earlier, the ADF's Gabriella McIntyre told the Daily Caller News Foundation. "We’re seeing this as part of a larger trend of hostility towards pro-life organizations and particularly towards pro-life pregnancy centers across the nation.

"These attorneys general are targeting and harassing pregnancy centers, because of their religious and pro-life views. They are using their consumer protection authority to accomplish their purpose, which is clearly to divert and impede the mission of these organizations to serve women and families, and instead shift their focus to complying with these unfounded and unjustified demands.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!