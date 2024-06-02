State classifies abortion chemicals as 'controlled substances'

One state has taken its regulation of abortion to a new level: Declaring that the chemicals used for abortions are controlled substances.

"Chemical abortions harm women and cruelly kill defenseless children in the womb. Abortion clinics have attempted to thwart the laws of the states by distributing abortion drugs that contravene the clear intent of the duly passed legislation. This is a commonsense law will protect women and children," explained Mat Staver, the chief of Liberty Counsel, which has fought abortion advocates in courts all across the nation.

The organization confirmed while abortion industry giant Planned Parenthood and Joe Biden appointees in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration claim chemical abortion is "safe," the evidence shows severe complications have been documented.

It is Gov. Jeff Landry who signed into law the law classifying Mifepristone and Misoprostol as "Schedule IV" drugs.

Lawmakers had approved the law 27-9 in the state Senate and 63-29 in the state House.

"The law criminalizes possessing the two-drug regimen without a valid prescription adding it to the state’s Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances list. In addition, the measure also makes it a crime to coerce 'criminal abortion by means of fraud,' which is the act of giving Mifepristone to an unsuspecting pregnant woman to induce an abortion," Liberty Counsel reported.

The report explained the law exempts pregnant women from prosecution for possessing the drugs for their own use, but provides possible jail time and fines up to $5,000 for others to possess.

Using the drugs secretly on unsuspecting women can result in jail time of up to 10 years and up to $100,000 in fines.

The state of Louisiana already bans nearly all abortions, providing exceptions for the life of the mother and fatal fetal anomalies.

State Sen. Thomas Pressly, who sponsored the plan, said, he named it the "The Catherine and Josephine Herring Act" after his sister was given Mifepristone, without her knowledge, by her then-husband.

"He had obtained the drugs in Mexico. The drugs caused Catherine serious, lasting side effects and the premature birth of her daughter, Josephine, who survived. Pressly noted his sister discovered the 'poison' attempts and then took the abortion reversal pill to save Josephine’s life. Mason Herring later pleaded guilty to assaulting a pregnant person and injuring a child and was sentenced to 180 days in jail," the report said.

It's not the only potential move against the abortion drugs at hand.

Liberty Counsel noted the U.S. Supreme Court is to decide soon whether Mifepristone was improperly deregulated by the FDA. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals already has taken that position.

