A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Money U.S.WND MONEY

State seeks to delay $25 healthcare minimum wage to ward off budget crisis

Law applies to any employee in health sector, including food service staff, gift shop staff

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 2:05pm

(JUST THE NEWSs) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom is seeking to delay a healthcare worker minimum wage increase that will cost the state $4 billion this year alone as the state faces a budget crisis.

Among Newsom’s proposals to cut the deficit from $73 billion to $7 billion are tying the state’s healthcare minimum wage increases, which would hike the wage to $23 per hour this June cost the state $4 billion in just the first year, to the financial position of the state’s general fund and exempt state facilities. The state’s minimum wage is $16 per hour, which means the increase would raise base labor costs by 44%.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The Administration is … to add an annual 'trigger' to make the minimum wage increases subject to General Fund revenue availability, clarify the exemption for state facilities, and make other implementation clarifications,” wrote the governor in his January budget proposal.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State seeks to delay $25 healthcare minimum wage to ward off budget crisis
Jonathan Turley blasts anchors, legal experts for gloating over Trump verdict
Sunny Hostin's daughter has a graduation message for her Jewish peers
Top private school devolves into 'hotbed of Jew-hate'
Riley Gaines: Trans athletes make women's sports a civil rights issue
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×