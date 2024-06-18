State sues Pfizer for 'misleading' Americans about COVID shots

The state of Kansas on Monday launched a civil lawsuit against Pfizer over its COVID shots, alleging that the lucrative corporation "misled the public that it has a 'safe and effective' COVID-19 vaccine" in violation of the Consumer Protection Act.

A report in the Kansas Reflector explains Attorney General Kris Kobach said he took the action to seek "civil monetary penalties, damages, and injunctive relief from misleading and deceptive statements made in marketing its COVID-19 vaccine."

In fact, as the pandemic that likely was released on the world through mishandling at a Chinese lab working on projects to make viruses worse surged, several corporations including Pfizer release their shots suggesting they were both safe and effective.

But what now has been documented is that the shots themselves, which were designated experimental when they were unleashed, have been linked to a wide range of side effects, including sometimes fatal heart ailments.

CNN Business reported that Pfizer's cash flow exploded when it started dispensing COVID shots, with revenue soaring to $24.1 billion, with the shots responsible for 60% of its revenue.

Kobach alleges the company "willfully concealed, suppressed and omitted material facts relating to the COVID-19 vaccine, the 'most egregious' ones regarding safety of the vaccine for pregnant people, in regard to heart conditions, its effectiveness against variants and its ability to stop transmission," the report said.

"Pfizer marketed its vaccine as safe for pregnant women. However, in February of 2021 (they) possessed reports of 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event, and more than 10% reported a miscarriage," Kobach explained.

Studies later showed the percentage of "adverse events" was higher for pregnant women than the general population. Preliminary study findings had claimed there was no "significant safety concerns."

Further, Albert Bourla, the company CEO, said in 2023, "We have not seen a single signal (that the shots cause myocarditis), although we have distributed billions of doses."

But Kobach charged, "As Pfizer knew, the United States government, the United States military, foreign governments and others have found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine caused myocarditis and pericarditis."

And Kobach noted information available at the time confirmed the shots were effective "less than half the time."

"Pfizer urged Americans to get vaccinated in order to protect their loved ones, clearly indicating a claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination stopped transmission. Pfizer later admitted that they’ve never even studied transmission after the recipients receive the vaccine," Kobach said.

The company in a statement claimed it saved countless lives and it based its statements on science.

It said the state's case "has no merit."

Kobach explained that five other states will be joining, and will make their own announcements. Previously, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Pfizer for misrepresenting its shots and trying to censor public discussion of its product, a case also based on the CPA.

