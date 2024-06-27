A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State supreme court rules against publicly funding Catholic charter school

Concerns about creating 'slippery slope' of religious education

Published June 27, 2024 at 10:21am

(Pexels)

(CHRISTIAN POST) – The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled against publicly funding the first-ever religious charter school in the United States, concluding that the measure would be unconstitutional.

The state’s highest court ruled 7-1 Tuesday in the case of Drummond v. Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board that it was unlawful to publicly fund St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. “The framers' intent is clear: the state is prohibited from using public money for the ‘use, benefit or support of a sect or system of religion,’” stated the high court opinion. “The St. Isidore Contract violates the plain terms of Article 2, Section 5 of the Oklahoma Constitution.”

“Enforcing the St. Isidore Contract would create a slippery slope and what the framers' warned against – the destruction of Oklahomans' freedom to practice religion without fear of governmental intervention.”

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.








