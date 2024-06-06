State's high court upholds firing of Soros-backed activist prosecutor

In a decision seen has a huge warning to activist prosecutors, the state Supreme Court in Florida has affirmed Gov. Ron DeSantis' removal of a George Soros-backed prosecutor.

State Attorney Monique Worrel was removed from office in August 2023 after the governor accused her of "dereliction of duty."

He had charged at the time, "The practices and policies of her office have allowed murderers, other violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers to receive extremely reduced sentences and escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct. In some cases, these offenders have evaded incarceration altogether."

Worrel sued to regain her title and office, but the 6-1 ruling from the state Supreme Court shut her down.

"We cannot agree with Worrel that the allegations in the Executive Order are impermissibly vague, nor that they address conduct that falls within the lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion," the opinion said.

A report from Fox News confirmed the court's ruling was clear: "We have said that a suspension order does not infringe on a state attorney’s lawful exercise of prosecutorial discretion where it alleges that such discretion is, in fact, not being exercised in individual cases but, rather, that generalized policies have resulted in categorical enforcement practices."

Soros, the far-left billionaire activist, funds a wide range of progressive, even extreme, agendas. One of those is to donate significantly to campaigns of far-left prosecutors, who then use the justice system to crack down on conservative activities and give a pass to sometimes very serious crimes.

DeSantis had charged that Worrel's practices "undermine Florida law and endanger the safety, security, and welfare of the communities that Ms. Worrell was elected to serve."

During her 2020 campaign, Worrel had gotten support from Our Vote Our Voice, a group that got $1 million from the Soros-funded Democracy Now, the report said.

DeSantis also had ejected another prosecutor, Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren, a year earlier when he refused to enforce the state's abortion ban.

That also was affirmed, by a federal court.

A RedState report explained the court ruling reads like Worrel, "was judging cases not individually but by creating categories of not offenses but offenders, some of whom, as the saying goes, were more equal than others."

