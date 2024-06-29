State's supreme court upholds 6-week abortion ban

Jaryn Crouson

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Iowa Supreme Court upheld the state’s six-week abortion ban on Friday.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the law in July 2023 prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. A district court blocked the law a few days after it had been signed, and the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to reverse the order, according to the court document.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“We thus hold that Planned Parenthood is not entitled to a temporary injunction blocking enforcement of the fetal heartbeat statute. We reverse the order granting the temporary injunction and remand the case for the district court to dissolve the temporary injunction and continue with further proceedings,” the decision reads.

Should abortion be outlawed? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The law bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, but lists exemptions in cases of rape, incest, medical emergency and fetal abnormalities that are determined to be “incompatible with life.”

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Chris Schandevel also praised the ruling, stating that “states have the strongest possible interest in protecting the most fundamental of our human rights: the right to life.”

“So we’re thrilled to join the people of Iowa in celebrating today’s decision by Iowa’s highest court,” he said, according to the press release.

Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued the dissenting opinion.

“Today, our court’s majority strips Iowa women of their bodily autonomy by holding that there is no fundamental right to terminate a pregnancy under our state constitution. I cannot stand by this decision,” she wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!