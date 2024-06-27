State's vaccine exemption ban survives legal challenge

(JUST THE NEWS) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging Connecticut's 2021 ban on religious exemption for school vaccination requirements.

A lawsuit filed by parents and conservative groups argued that the state violated their First Amendment rights by approving a bill that eliminated the option for Connecticut families to request a religious exemption to mandated immunizations when a student enrolls in public school. Several previous court rulings rejected the legal challenge.

But the high court, without commenting, declined to consider a petition from the plaintiffs who had filed a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court asking justices to take up the legal challenge.

