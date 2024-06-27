A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

State's vaccine exemption ban survives legal challenge

High court declined to consider petition

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:47am

(Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a case challenging Connecticut's 2021 ban on religious exemption for school vaccination requirements.

A lawsuit filed by parents and conservative groups argued that the state violated their First Amendment rights by approving a bill that eliminated the option for Connecticut families to request a religious exemption to mandated immunizations when a student enrolls in public school. Several previous court rulings rejected the legal challenge.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But the high court, without commenting, declined to consider a petition from the plaintiffs who had filed a writ of certiorari to the Supreme Court asking justices to take up the legal challenge.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







State's vaccine exemption ban survives legal challenge
Top doctor confirms ivermectin cures cancer
Mapping global millionaire migration patterns in 2024
Good luck trying to rent an apartment in Biden's economy
Banking giant urges staffers to 'keep cool' as anti-Israel protesters surround headquarters
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×