'They are still alive and we have no time': Video shows terrorists taking captives on Oct. 7

(JNS) -- The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Monday evening released a video of Hamas terrorists abducting three Israeli men, including a dual U.S. citizen, from a bomb shelter near the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7.
The video clip, captured by Hamas bodycams, is about two minutes long and shows the abduction of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen and Or Levy from the area of Kibbutz Re’im near the Gaza border.
JNS decided not to incorporate the video into this story due to its graphic nature.