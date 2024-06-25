A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

'They are still alive and we have no time': Video shows terrorists taking captives on Oct. 7

'We wanted to remind people that the hostages are still there'

Published June 24, 2024 at 9:36pm

(Photo by Marek Studzinski on Unsplash)

(JNS) -- The Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Monday evening released a video of Hamas terrorists abducting three Israeli men, including a dual U.S. citizen, from a bomb shelter near the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7.

The video clip, captured by Hamas bodycams, is about two minutes long and shows the abduction of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eliya Cohen and Or Levy from the area of Kibbutz Re’im near the Gaza border.

JNS decided not to incorporate the video into this story due to its graphic nature.

Read the full story ›

