Students set up new anti-Israel encampment on campus during alumni weekend

'We're back b****es'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 1, 2024 at 12:30pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Students at Columbia University set up a new anti-Israel encampment on campus Friday night as the school hosts alumni weekend.

The defiant demonstrators — members of Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine — set up camp on the Manhattan campus’ south lawns alongside a giant white party tent already in place for the alumni event festivities that end Saturday. “We’re back b****es,” declared one sign the protesters put up, video from the New York Times shows.

Another banner redesignated the area – for the third time – a “Liberated Zone.” Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine confirmed the latest encampment at the Ivy League school in a Friday night social media post.

