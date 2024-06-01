Students set up new anti-Israel encampment on campus during alumni weekend

(NEW YORK POST) – Students at Columbia University set up a new anti-Israel encampment on campus Friday night as the school hosts alumni weekend.

The defiant demonstrators — members of Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine — set up camp on the Manhattan campus’ south lawns alongside a giant white party tent already in place for the alumni event festivities that end Saturday. “We’re back b****es,” declared one sign the protesters put up, video from the New York Times shows.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Another banner redesignated the area – for the third time – a “Liberated Zone.” Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine confirmed the latest encampment at the Ivy League school in a Friday night social media post.

Read the full story ›