Study: Humor really is the best medicine, especially for doctors

(STUDY FINDS) -- HALLE, Germany — There’s an old saying that laughter is the best medicine. A new study finds that it’s actually true — and it’s especially powerful for the health of your doctor!

Have you ever wondered why some medical assistants (MAs) seem to handle the stress of their job better than others? Researchers in Germany suggest that the secret might be in their sense of humor.

The findings, in a nutshell: A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) found that medical assistants who use “light” humor styles — like being gently funny about life’s imperfections or enjoying playful jokes — tend to be happier and more confident at work. On the flip side, those who frequently use sarcasm, make biting remarks, or enjoy others’ mishaps often feel less satisfied and less competent.

