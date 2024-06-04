A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Study: Humor really is the best medicine, especially for doctors

People being gently funny about life's imperfections or enjoying playful jokes tend to be happier

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:46pm

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- HALLE, Germany — There’s an old saying that laughter is the best medicine. A new study finds that it’s actually true — and it’s especially powerful for the health of your doctor!

Have you ever wondered why some medical assistants (MAs) seem to handle the stress of their job better than others? Researchers in Germany suggest that the secret might be in their sense of humor.

The findings, in a nutshell: A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training (BIBB) found that medical assistants who use “light” humor styles — like being gently funny about life’s imperfections or enjoying playful jokes — tend to be happier and more confident at work. On the flip side, those who frequently use sarcasm, make biting remarks, or enjoy others’ mishaps often feel less satisfied and less competent.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What's happening in North Carolina's high schools about Israel?
Trump-backed candidate defeated in GOP Senate primary
Chain restaurant to shutter nearly 50 locations after minimum wage hike
'Praise God': Marvel actress fulfills wish to leave Hollywood
Meghan Markle may not like her new name if stripped of royal title
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×