HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Study: Vaxxed patients more likely to die from COVID

Published June 6, 2024 at 2:12pm
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:12pm
Staff from all departments of the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in in North Chicago, Illinois, come together to support the COVID-19 vaccination effort Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Minh-Thy H. Chu)

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – An Ohio State University study suggests that patients with COVID-19 who were vaccinated against the disease were far more likely to die from it than COVID-19 patients who weren’t vaccinated. The study, published in Frontiers in Immunology, found that “Among COVID-19 patients, mortality rate was significantly higher among Vax vs. NVax patients (p=0.002).”

“While mortality rates were 36% (n=25) and 27% (n=15) for non-COVID-19 [non-vaccinated] and [vaccinated] patients, respectively, in COVID-19 patients mortality rates were 37% [for non-vaccinated patients] and 70% [for vaccinated patients],” the study states. That suggests that vaccinated COVID-19 patients were nearly twice as likely to die from the disease than the unvaccinated.

However, despite the shocking findings, the researchers noted that the “Charlson’s Comorbidity Index score (CCI) was also significantly higher among” the vaccinated. They cautioned that individuals with serious underlying health conditions were also the most likely to be vaccinated.

