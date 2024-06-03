Stunner! Moderna announces FDA greenlighting mRNA shots

Moderna, one of the makers of those infamous mRNA COVID shots ordered by government and corporations onto tens of millions of Americans that now have proven to trigger fatal heart ailments, says the Food and Drug Administration now has officially approved another of its mRNA treatments.

The company, in an announcement, confirmed "the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved mRESVIA (mRNA-1345), an mRNA respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine, to protect adults aged 60 years and older from lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV infection."

The report said, "The approval was granted under a breakthrough therapy designation."

The company's boast prompted Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., to offer a warning to the American public.

"Many have approached me at large events and have expressed concerns that the vaccine manufacturers were going to use mRNA on a non-emergency basis to make new and routine vaccinations for children and adults. Their concerns stem from the horrific safety profile of COVID-19 mRNA products and the complete lack of testing for genotoxicity, oncogenicity, and long-term side effects," he wrote online.

"Our great concern was that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines ushered in the context of an emergency would set a new precedent for more genetic vaccines that depart from all safety standards set forth previously by the U.S. FDA."

He said the new FDA approval was "done without the full dossier of safety information required for a routine approval including 2-3 years of observation for standard vaccines, and at least 5 to 15 years of observation for genetic transfer technology."

The FDA itself previously has called for researchers to "observe subjects for delayed adverse events for as long as 15 years following exposure to the investigational GT product, specifying that the LTFU observation should include a minimum of five years of annual examinations, followed by 10 years of annual queries of study subjects…"

McCullough's warning to the public was, "Moderna’s approval marks a clear inflection point for the U.S. FDA—synthetic mRNA will not have to meet safety standards previously put forth by the agency."

He explained, "The press release does not tell the public the absolute risk reduction for clinically significant outcomes was far below 1%, meaning this product will not have a significant clinical impact. Consumers should know that at the bare minimum, the following safety concerns exist for any pseudouridinated, synthetic mRNA product including mRESVIA(R):"

Myocarditis because mRNA of all types targets the heart.

Auto-immunity because of the generation of foreign RSV proteins and frameshifted peptides.

Genomic integration.

And oncogenicity.

He provided citations for studies confirming his concerns.

He said "uncontrolled production of stabilized RSV prefusion F glycoprotein" could be "more toxic" than the "Wuhan Spike protein" used against the Wuhan virus.

He said for RSV, an "antigen-based product" is preferable to an mRNA treatment.

Moderna chief Stephane Bancel was pushing the company's product in its announcement, saying, it is "the only RSV vaccine available in a pre-filled syringe designed to maximize ease of administration, saving vaccinators' time and reducing the risk of administrative errors. This approval is also the first time an mRNA vaccine has been approved for a disease other than COVID-19. With mRESVIA, we continue to deliver for patients by addressing global public health threats related to infectious diseases."

The company said a "Phase 3 clinical trial" reviewed 37,000 adults for about 3.7 months.

McCullough, in an interview with WND at the COVID pandemic was winding down, explained how he was under constant attack for his factual commentary on COVID, which shot promoters claim was misleading, including threats to his certification.

The world renowned cardiologist and epidemiologist – with 677 scientific publications to his credit – explained he was forced into a rigorous appeal process at great expense personally as well as professionally.

"I can tell you this is unprecedented. We've never had a federal board like this, recommend that a doctor become decertified because of political reasons," he told WND.

"There is no complaint regarding my critical care. No complaint regarding my board scores."

The American Board of Internal Medicine targeted statements McCullough made to the Texas Senate and wrote to accuse him of misinformation.

About the same time, McCullough was terminated from his editor-in-chief roles of two different journals, Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and Cardiorenal Medicine.

In 2021, McCullough's scientific opinions on issues such as how the SARS-CoV-2 virus is spread, the case fatality rate, early treatments, masks, lockdowns and vaccines led to Baylor University Medical Center firing him. And three other academic institutions cut their ties with McCullough: Texas A&M College of Medicine, Texas Christian University and University of North Texas Health Science Center School of Medicine.

See the WND interview with Dr. Peter McCullough:

