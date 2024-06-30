Stunning lyrics in country song reveal 'I was gonna be'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Cassy Fiano-Chesser

Live Action News

A pro-life song by singer Rachel Holt is burning up the music charts, within just a matter of days.

Holt’s song, “I Was Gonna Be,” was released on June 21st, just before the second anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

Released by Patriot Mobile, the song was written by Nashville songwriter Chris Wallin, who has previously worked with country superstars like Garth Brooks and Kenny Chesney. Wallin wrote the song from the point of view of a baby who was never given the opportunity to be born. “I just wanted people to hear the voice of the voiceless,” he said in a press release from Patriot Mobile.

Originally, Wallin didn’t think anyone would have the courage to sing it. But Holt did — even after being warned of the potential attacks she might face because of it.

Patriot Mobile sponsored the song. “We got a call about this pro-life song needing a promotional sponsor and it aligned perfectly with our beliefs about the sanctity of life,” Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile’s CEO, said. “It’s really a beautiful song and we need more conservative messaging in the arts as the music industry is a very important part of today’s culture war.”

The song quickly took off; Holt excitedly posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it reached number one on the iTunes Country Music Video charts. It also became the fifth most listened to country song on iTunes.

All I wanted was a chance

To learn to love and laugh and dance

But I was gone before I arrived

Sent back to heaven on a starlight flight

Yeah I was gonna change the world

I was gonna be a girl

The first thing I was gonna do

Was breathe and fall in love with you

Holt and Wallin appeared on Timcast IRL to discuss the song. “When he first showed me [the song], instant chills,” Holt said. “It’s kind of, just a song from the baby’s point of view.”

Wallin added, “Everybody talks about the other side, but they never talk about the actual baby. I just wanted to give that baby a voice, and that’s what I did.”

