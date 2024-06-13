Stunning number of Palestinians endorse Hamas terror on Israel

The civilized world was horrified last Oct. 7, and after, when Hamas terrorists invaded Israeli territory and butchered some 1,200 civilians, often by horrific methods such as burning whole families alive.

Not, apparently, Palestinians, though.

In fact, a poll cited by Palestinian Media Watch reveals that only 9% of Palestinians think Hamas committed war crimes.

And 67% support the atrocities that happened that day.

The numbers come from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. Palestinians were questioned between May 26 and June 1, 2024. The poll includes Palestinians from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The PMW report explained, "For those who still delude themselves into thinking that Palestinians are moderate, think again. For president, Palestinians overwhelmingly prefer the Hamas leader (46%) over the PA/Fatah leader (5%). Fatah is only preferred when their candidate is the terrorist Marwan Barghouti, a convicted murderer, who is serving 5 life sentences."

The report continued, "This must be an eye-opener for Americans and Europeans who are pressuring Israel to accept the Palestinian Authority as a peace partner. The PA represents no one. The Palestinian population is not interested in peace. Mahmoud Abbas only represents himself. And if they ever have a future election, they are certain to elect a terrorist as president and Hamas to rule the parliament."

The numbers show 67% say the Oct. 7 offensive was correct, 64% are "satisfied" with Hamas' work in the war and while 9% said Hamas committed war crimes, 97% said the same of the victim, Israel.

Further, 67% of respondents said Hamas will win the war against Israel.

