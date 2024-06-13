Stunning video shows red-hot lava smothering major road near coastal town

(FOX WEATHER) -- GRINDAVIK, Iceland -- Videos recorded from the ground and the air show a surge of thick lava from a volcano that erupted in Iceland in May, covering a road that leads to and from the evacuated town of Grindavík.

The incredible videos, recorded by Marco Di Marco, show the red-hot lava slowly creeping over Grindavikurvegur, which remains closed due to the eruption and lava flow.

NATURE'S FURY: Red-hot lava from Iceland volcano smothers and closes down major road. Details on the massive molten rock that's creeping closer to small towns and popular tourist destinations. https://t.co/FpvKyJ0V4M pic.twitter.com/IAv0EiC02g — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 12, 2024

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said this is the third time lava has flowed over the road since the series of eruptions began at the end of 2023.

