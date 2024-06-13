A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Diversions World

Stunning video shows red-hot lava smothering major road near coastal town

3rd time it has flowed over highway since series of eruptions began at end of 2023

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 12, 2024 at 8:38pm

(Video screenshot)

(FOX WEATHER) -- GRINDAVIK, Iceland -- Videos recorded from the ground and the air show a surge of thick lava from a volcano that erupted in Iceland in May, covering a road that leads to and from the evacuated town of Grindavík.

The incredible videos, recorded by Marco Di Marco, show the red-hot lava slowly creeping over Grindavikurvegur, which remains closed due to the eruption and lava flow.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said this is the third time lava has flowed over the road since the series of eruptions began at the end of 2023.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







