Summer heat wave is due to climate change, Ivy League prof claims

'This is a glimpse of not only what our future will look like, but in fact, it will look quite a bit worse than this'

Published June 19, 2024 at 6:12pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The current summer heat wave is due to climate change, a University of Pennsylvania professor told CNN.

Presidential Distinguished Professor Michael Mann said that it is currently extremely hot this week due to climate change. However, future problems can be prevented “by getting off fossil fuels.”

“This is a glimpse of not only what our future will look like, but in fact, it will look quite a bit worse than this,” Professor Mann told CNN host Brianna Keilar during an interview Monday.

