Sunny Hostin's daughter has a graduation message for her Jewish peers

(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – The daughter of The View” co-host Sunny Hostin celebrated her graduation from her $63,000-a-year New York City prep school, wishing for the complete destruction of Israel. She was mocking her Jewish peers. For a member of the Democrat elite who always scream about alleged Republican hate, this is the real hate.

“Now that I got my diploma: FROM THE RIVER TO THE SEA, PALESTINE WILL BE FREE,” Paloma Hostin wrote in a Snapchat post obtained and shared on X by StopAntisemitism. That expression clearly calls for the destruction of Israel and the death of any Jew to make it happen.

“And to all the mfs who screenshotted my stories and showed them to your parents trying to get me suspended or expelled, look at me now,” she continued.

