Bang! Supreme Court issues ruling on Trump-era bump stock ban

(NBC NEWS) -- In a loss for the Biden administration, the Supreme Court ruled Friday that a federal ban on “bump stocks,” gun accessories that allow semiautomatic rifles to fire more quickly, is unlawful.

In a 6-3 ruling on ideological lines, with the court's conservatives in the majority, the court held that an almost 100-year-old law aimed at banning machine guns cannot legitimately be interpreted to include bump stocks.

BREAKING: Gun-rights win Supreme Court rules 6-3 declaring that federal ban on bump stocks is unlawful.pic.twitter.com/UPfrZ8K0e2 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) June 14, 2024

Writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said that a firearm equipped with the accessory does not meet the definition of "machinegun" under federal law.

Read the full story ›