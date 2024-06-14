A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
American Culture Wars U.S.WND VIDEO

Bang! Supreme Court issues ruling on Trump-era bump stock ban

Measure was imposed after accessory was used during 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 14, 2024 at 10:49am

(NBC NEWS) -- In a loss for the Biden administration, the Supreme Court ruled Friday that a federal ban on “bump stocks,” gun accessories that allow semiautomatic rifles to fire more quickly, is unlawful.

In a 6-3 ruling on ideological lines, with the court's conservatives in the majority, the court held that an almost 100-year-old law aimed at banning machine guns cannot legitimately be interpreted to include bump stocks.

Writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said that a firearm equipped with the accessory does not meet the definition of "machinegun" under federal law.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'They are vampires': New study suggests certain colors you wear could attract mosquitoes to bite
WATCH: Baseball fan who was tased after backflip on field has epic exchange with judge
College donors feel 'betrayed' they can't exclude white students from scholarships
Christian student denounces sorority for ritual swearing oath at 'altar,' praising pagan goddess
'Stay prayed up: Actor Mark Wahlberg attributes all of his success to his faith
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×