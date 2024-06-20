A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Supreme Court upholds Biden-backed tax on foreign corporate investments

Couple argued tax increase was unconstitutional because it taxed unrealized income

Published June 20, 2024 at 1:25pm

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the constitutionality of taxation on foreign income in a case backed by business and anti-regulatory interests who said the provision was similar to a “wealth tax.”

The 7-2 decision by Justice Brett Kavanaugh upheld the mandatory repatriation tax, siding with the Biden administration to uphold the provision of the 2017 corporate tax reform law. The law imposes a one-time levy on undistributed profits from U.S. shares of foreign corporations majority-owned by U.S. residents, and it is expected to generate $340 billion.

The decision stems from a case known as Moore v. United States brought by Charles and Kathleen Moore, a Washington state couple who argued that the $15,000 increase in their tax bill, due to the tax, was unconstitutional because it taxed unrealized income.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







