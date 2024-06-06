Supremes asked to rule on school's 'keep secrets from parents' scheme

Large numbers of schools across America, run by leftists trained in the LGBT agenda, have adopted schemes to promote those alternative lifestyle choices to children – and keep the details a secret from parents.

It's a campaign that Wisconsin parents now are challenging before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A report at The Federalist explains the fight is from the Eau Claire district.

The report describes the district's gender-identity policy as "a big middle finger to the basic principles of parental rights."

Thus, the fight by parents.

The petition to the Supreme Court was filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and America First Legal asking for intervention in the fight.



It is in "Parents Protecting Our Children v. Eau Claire Area School District."

There, school officials are accused of facilitating "gender identity transitions at school" amid schemes to keep this hidden from parents."

Lower courts claimed parents weren't injured by the practice.

The report noted, however, "the parents are directly affected by the pro-transgender policy, WILL notes in the appeal to the Supreme Court. It’s a policy of secrecy that could keep them in the dark about a matter of urgent parental concern. And the erosion of parental rights through similar school policies is happening nationwide, the court filing asserts."

Luke Berg, deputy counsel for WILL, said, "Thousands of school districts across our country have these policies. If parents cannot challenge them until after their children are harmed, they have no way to protect their kids other than pulling them from public school."

The question facing the court is, "When a school district adopts an explicit policy to usurp parental decision-making authority over a major health-related decision — and to conceal this from the parents — do parents who are subject to such a policy have standing to challenge it?"

The filing charges that education industry officials in public schools now have made school "like Las Vegas: 'What happens at school stays at school.'"

The Eau Claire district boasts it wants to have "inclusive and welcoming environments that are free from discrimination, harassment, and bullying regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."

To that end, the school has teachers ask students what they want to be called as well as what bathroom and locker room facilities the students wish to use.

They also are to ask about what "transition plan," involving social, medical and surgical components, the students adopt.

The report noted the issue exploded into the national conversation when a staff member at Eau Claire North High posted a sign, "If Your Parents Aren’t Accepting Of Your Identity I’m Your Mom Now."

Teachers had been instructed that parents "are not entitled" to know some details about their own children.

Board president Tim Nordin openly has doubled down on the campaign, that it is "within the rights of the students and families."

But the facts are that parents have primary rights in the lives of their children, and the legal teams point out that courts have decided over and over that parents have a "fundamental constitutional right to make decisions concerning the rearing" of their own children.

