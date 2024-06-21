A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthFOOD FOR THOUGHT

Surprising link between coffee and liver health

Critical organ filters toxins, aids digestion, regulates metabolism

Published June 21, 2024 at 1:16pm
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:16pm

(KNOWRIDGE) – Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages around the world, not only for its rich flavor but also for the energizing effect of its caffeine. Interestingly, recent research suggests that coffee might also play a role in reducing the risk of liver disease, adding another potential benefit to its list.

The liver is essential for our well-being, tasked with filtering toxins, aiding digestion, and regulating metabolism. Conditions such as hepatitis, fatty liver disease, and cirrhosis comprise what we know as liver disease.

These conditions can severely impair the liver’s function over time. Consequently, finding preventative measures against liver disease is a significant focus in medical research.

Read the full story ›

