'Surreal to watch': With Trump ahead, stolen election seen 'in crystal clarity'

With the 2024 presidential contest fast approaching, some high-profile political voices are sounding the alarm about a potentially rigged election in November.

Among them are Mike Benz, the executive director of the Foundation For Freedom Online, and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

On Sunday, Benz posted a message on X stating: "It is surreal to watch Trump win in the polls while a slow-motion car crash on exactly how they will rig it plays out in crystal clarity in the background."

it is surreal to watch Trump win in the polls while a slow-motion car crash on exactly how they will rig it plays out in crystal clarity in the background https://t.co/jrvYuMHt2i — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) June 23, 2024

He was retweeting a message from J. Michael Waller, author of "Big Intel: How the CIA & FBI Went from Cold War Heroes to Deep State Villains."

Waller had noted, "Welfare offices in 49 states are handing out voter registration applications to illegal aliens. No proof of citizenship required," as he linked to a New York Post article documenting the phenomenon.

Elon Musk noted: "At least this time, the people will know the truth."

To which Benz responded: "Honestly, that's mostly because of you [Elon]. last time, it was a terms of service violation on old Twitter to even ask questions. thankfully, with the freedom of X, at least this time, earth will watch."

Just two days ago, Benz, a former State Department cyber expert, had another eye-opening exchange with Musk regarding the upcoming election, focusing on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's targeting of Trump fans.

"Holy fu**," wrote Benz, "they explicitly set up the DHS unit to go after Trump supporters.

He was posting a warning from America First Legal which indicated: "Internal docs from Biden's DHS show their plans to target Trump [supporters] as domestic extremists.

"The Brennan-Clapper intel group discussed how 'most of the domestic terrorism threat now comes from supporters of the former president.'"

Musk responded to that message with: "This was a blatantly illegal attempt to undermine the voters rights!"

Elon Musk replied to Mike Benz https://t.co/WGw70Q629H pic.twitter.com/jmHs6hdqvl — ELON ALERTS (@elon_alerts) June 21, 2024

