Swing-state diner patrons rip Biden admin for sky-high food prices

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Patrons at a diner in Columbus, Georgia, criticized the Biden administration over inflation during a Thursday segment on “Fox and Friends.”

Although the Consumer Price Index dropped to 3.3% year-over-year in May from a high of 9.1% in June 2022, prices have increased 20.1% since Biden took office in January 2021. Some of the diners called out Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen over the high prices when asked about a Monday interview Yellen did with Yahoo! Finance in which she said the prices didn’t surprise her.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I don’t think Janet Yellen knows where a grocery store is,” one patron at Ruth Ann’s Restaurant in Columbus told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones.

Will inflation topple the Biden administration? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I can’t believe anybody can make those comments in today’s times,” another diner said.

WATCH:

‘Please Go To The Grocery Store’: Swing-State Diner Patrons Roast Biden Admin For Not Seeing Sticker Shock pic.twitter.com/3iFKeRSntt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 27, 2024

Biden won Georgia by less than 13,000 votes in the 2020 election after Trump carried the state in 2016, according to NPR.

One patron said that high prices affected her choice of meal at the restaurant.

“I was just there yesterday, and I am paying so much more, just like the rest of the people,” one patron told Jones. “That’s why we are not eating bacon.”

Other patrons urged Yellen to actually look at the prices at the store.

“I think she needs to go to the grocery store more often,” one patron told Jones as she was laughing, adding that she saw “higher prices” when Jones asked what she saw when she went to the store.

Another patron pulled out a receipt, outlining how the high prices affected who she bought meat for.

“Four years ago, five years ago, it was a lot better, because I just went to the grocery store,” the patron said. “It’s $60, only meat on there is for my cat, who just passed away.”

“Please go to the grocery store,” the patron who said she didn’t order bacon said. “Please – go herself, don’t have her people go, but go herself.”

President Joe Biden has come under fire over the high rates of inflation during his administration, receiving an average approval rating of only 36.8% on handling inflation in the RealClearPolling average, while only 40.6% of respondents give him good marks on the economy.

Former President Donald Trump leads Biden by 1.5% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls, with the lead growing to 2.6% when independent candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Green Party candidate Jill Stein are included.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!