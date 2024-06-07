Teens who beat couple and killed their unborn baby released after arrest

(LIFENEWS) – A group of teen criminals in Chicago attacked a couple who were out on a date last weekend, leaving both victims injured from being beaten, and causing the pregnant wife to miscarry her child. Their crime? Walking down the street.

In an interview with a Fox32, the woman, identified only as “Nina,” said the gang of more than 10 teens walked up and began beating her husband in the head, shouting, “We own the street.”

“They didn’t steal anything,” Nina recalled. “They said like, ‘We own the street. We own the street. You can’t walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn’t make any sense to me because they don’t know me personally.”

