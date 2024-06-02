Teens rescue man after truck plunges into canal

(DAILY CALLER) – Two Florida teenagers rescued a driver whose vehicle plunged into a canal Wednesday night, WSVN reported.

Two teens saved a man’s life after a truck plunged into a canal in Florida, and local community and authorities praised the courage and quick action of the young heroes. Tony Cooper and his friend, who were at a nearby restaurant at the time, noticed the vehicle as it lost control and submerged into the canal, according to WSVN. Without hesitation, they ran to the scene, removed their shoes and jumped into the water to assist the driver.

“We rushed and took off our shoes and stuff,” Cooper said, the outlet reported. “We literally jumped on the hood and then we took off the seat belt and then we pulled them out. I started screaming at him because he was heavy while he was in the car. We screaming, he woke up, we helped him get out of the car and after that, he was on the hood and then we pulled him onto the grass.”

