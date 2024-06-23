Terror as gunmen open fire on synagogues and churches in Russia leaving multiple dead

(FOX NEWS) -- Gunmen opened fire on two synagogues, two Orthodox churches and a police post in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan on Sunday.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a terrorism investigation in response to the "armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, as a result of which police officers and civilians were killed and injured," according to the agency’s Telegram page.

A mus__lim terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue and an Orthodox church in Russia's Dagestan. Five police personnel were killed, and nine more were injured. Two terrorists has been eliminated.

Russia

Shamil Khadulaev, chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan, said a 66-year-old priest was found with his throat slashed at an Orthodox church, the state-sponsored TASS news agency reported.

