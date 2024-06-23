A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Terror as gunmen open fire on synagogues and churches in Russia leaving multiple dead

'Police officers and civilians were killed and injured'

Published June 23, 2024 at 4:49pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Gunmen opened fire on two synagogues, two Orthodox churches and a police post in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan on Sunday.

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a terrorism investigation in response to the "armed attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, as a result of which police officers and civilians were killed and injured," according to the agency’s Telegram page.

Shamil Khadulaev, chairman of the Public Monitoring Commission of Dagestan, said a 66-year-old priest was found with his throat slashed at an Orthodox church, the state-sponsored TASS news agency reported.

