The threat from Havana Syndrome is ... REAL!

When American diplomats in Havana started experiencing strange and debilitating symptoms in 2016, whispers of a covert attack began to circulate. Initially dismissed by some as mass hysteria, the pattern of symptoms suggested something far more sinister. As cases multiplied, it became clear that this was not an isolated incident. Eventually known as "Havana Syndrome," it has since become one of the most puzzling medical mysteries of our time, raising questions about covert adversary attacks with unseen mystery weapons.

In 2018, a U.S. government employee in Guangzhou, China reported similar symptoms, and was medically evacuated. Around the same time, a CIA officer in Moscow experienced severe vertigo and chronic headaches. By mid-2021, over 20 U.S. officials and their family members in Vienna reported Havana-like symptoms, making it one of the largest clusters outside of Cuba. There was even an incident in Washington, D.C., in 2019, when a White House official felt lightheaded on the south lawn. Subsequent medical exams pointed to Havana Syndrome.

There have been some unsatisfying investigations. A 2020 report by the National Academies of Sciences suggested that "directed, pulsed radiofrequency energy" was the most plausible explanation for these symptoms. The exact cause and source, however, remain elusive. This has led to widespread speculation and the unsettling possibility that a foreign power could be deploying a new type of weapon.

Some are speculating openly that Havana Syndrome is caused by Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs), given their potential to cause these symptoms. DEWs can include electromagnetic radiation, microwaves, and other forms of directed energy that can disrupt the human nervous system. Directed energy weapons are a highly sophisticated technology, not widely available but highly devastating and, thus an attractive tool for covert attacks.

If a nation state like Russia or China is indeed behind Havana Syndrome, this would mark a significant expansion in psychological and technological warfare, with important implications. For example, countries would need to quickly develop sensors, new security protocols and countermeasures. Thorough and transparent investigations into potential hostile foreign activities are still needed. Ignoring reality does not negate it. Failure to address these incidents invites more of them, and suggests negligence or denial of technological threats.

Understanding Havana Syndrome could reshape the international security landscape, a potential reason for people wanting to keep their collective heads in the sand. If proven to be true, the use of directed energy weapons opens a new frontier in non-traditional warfare, including psychological and technological elements and likely would compel nations to develop new security protocols and countermeasures.

That said, and despite both robust evidence and consistent reporting, some skeptics still dismiss Havana Syndrome as a hoax or psychological phenomenon. This does not explain how affected diplomats, intelligence officers and military servicemembers were all found to have persistent, abnormal changes in their brains. These findings point to a physiological basis for the symptoms, directly challenging the argument that Havana Syndrome is purely psychological.

Until we recognize Havana Syndrome as real, some affected individuals are not able to receive necessary support and treatment. Ignoring their symptoms exacerbates victims’ suffering and undermines the credibility of institutions responsible for their care.

In an era where misinformation often overshadows truth, we must ensure that the Havana Syndrome is properly studied and understood in order to address this threat and support its victims.

Simone Ledeen is an accomplished national security professional with expertise spanning defense policy, intelligence, counterterrorism, counter threat finance, and emerging technologies. As Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Policy, Ms. Ledeen was responsible for US defense policy for Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Palestinian Authority, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. She strengthened key U.S. defense relationships through close collaboration with foreign counterparts and oversaw the development and implementation of critical policies and initiatives including in counterterrorism, information operations, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. Ms. Ledeen advises several venture capital and early-stage defense technology firms. Previously, Ms. Ledeen held various leadership roles across the U.S. Government, executing complex operations overseas and spearheading initiatives to counter extremist threats. She received her MBA from Bocconi University and her B.A. from Brandeis University.

This article was originally published by RealClearDefense and made available via RealClearWire.

