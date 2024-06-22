Thrift shopper buys 2,000-year-old Mayan vase for $3.99

(MSN) – A DC woman received the surprise of a lifetime when she discovered that the antique vase she had picked up while thrifting was something way older than she had originally suspected. The vase Anna Lee Dozier purchased during a 2019 thrift store excursion ended up being older than she was ... by a few thousand years.

Dozier spoke with The Independent about her find, revealing how she'd stumbled across it during a trip to 2A Thrift Superstore five years ago. She explained how she initially thought it was a handmade replica of a real piece and had picked it up off a clearance rack because she was interested in the design. It was obviously priced to move at just $3.99, so she took it home, where it remained on display until a 2024 trip to Mexico changed everything.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

While she was visiting the country in January, she stopped in Mexico's Museum of Anthropology and noticed a few pieces that looked suspiciously like the one she had at home. While she still doubted she was holding onto anything of real value, Dozier felt compelled to ask museum staff what to do if she was sitting on the real deal at home. They advised her to contact the U.S. Embassy upon her return to the States.

Read the full story ›