TESTING THE FAITH

Top Christian says it's 'unwise' to ban female pastors, could cost them minority churches

Critics say: 'The Bible is crystal clear that the office of pastor is reserved for men'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:32pm

(Photo by Dollar Gill on Unsplash)

(CBN NEWS) -- Former Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear, a pastor based in Durham, North Carolina, explained this month he is “convictionally opposed” to a ban on female pastors.

While The Summit Church preacher said it’s not that he is “a closet moderate or soft on theological issues,” Greear argued in a blog post on his website that the so-called Law Amendment to the SBC’s constitution permanently banning women from serving as pastors “as qualified by Scripture” would “undermine our historic principles of cooperation.”

“It overturns a system that works,” he explained. “I am concerned that the missional, cooperative balance that has characterized our Convention since the Conservative Resurgence is about to be overturned.”

Read the full story ›

