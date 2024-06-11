Top Christian says it's 'unwise' to ban female pastors, could cost them minority churches

(CBN NEWS) -- Former Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear, a pastor based in Durham, North Carolina, explained this month he is “convictionally opposed” to a ban on female pastors.
While The Summit Church preacher said it’s not that he is “a closet moderate or soft on theological issues,” Greear argued in a blog post on his website that the so-called Law Amendment to the SBC’s constitution permanently banning women from serving as pastors “as qualified by Scripture” would “undermine our historic principles of cooperation.”
“It overturns a system that works,” he explained. “I am concerned that the missional, cooperative balance that has characterized our Convention since the Conservative Resurgence is about to be overturned.”