Top doctor confirms ivermectin cures cancer

(SLAY NEWS) – A renowned medical doctor has spoken out to confirm reports that the drug ivermectin has been used to successfully cure cancer patients. Dr. Paul Marik, an American physician and former professor of medicine, made the bombshell announcement during a new interview.

Marik, a former critical care doctor at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital who also served as chair of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, revealed that “the cancer disappeared” when patients were given ivermectin.

Second to penicillin, Ivermectin is often recognized for having the greatest impact on human health. Its discovery even won the Nobel Prize. However, when it was found to treat Covid patients and threatened the rollout of mRNA shots, corporate media propagandists scrambled to convince the public that the wonder drug is nothing more than a “dangerous horse dewormer.”

