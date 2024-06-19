Top global elite touts ungodly method as way to live forever

German economist and World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab made waves on social media this week after a leaked video from a September 2022 WEF Young Global Leaders conference showed Schwab telling his audience that merging human beings with technology could be used as a way to circumvent death and live forever.

A well-known proponent of "The Great Reset," Schwab envisions a future where all of humanity will live under the yolk of a One World Government, where citizens will "own nothing" and "be happy."

In the video, Schwab touted the benefits of transhumanism to his audience, stating that a person would be able to have a 50-year career through life-extending technologies that includes injections, and the use of avatars in place of a body after it dies.

In a leaked recording of a private WEF Young Global Leaders indoctrination session, Klaus Schwab promises new recruits that their "avatars" will continue to live on after they die, and that their brains "will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms". "You… pic.twitter.com/c8qEBctl15 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) June 12, 2024

"Your avatar will continue to live, and your brain will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms." Schwab said, adding this could happen within the next 50 years.

Yuval Noah Harari, a World Economic Forum lecturer and professor in the Department of History at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, claims “We are probably one of the last generations of homo sapiens," and says that eventually "those who own the data" will be able to "hack" human beings.

Transhumanism, according to an article by the WEF published in 2018, is a movement wherein advocates believe the human condition can be enhanced by technology in all forms, including genetic engineering, bioengineering, artificial intelligence and molecular nanotechnology.

The WEF article goes on to note that the end result of a fusion between human and machine would be an "enhanced or augmented" version of homo sapiens – but still insists the person would remain fundamentally human.

However, a journal published in 2018, "Transhumanism as the dominant ideology of the fourth industrial revolution" by Klaus-Gerd Giesen, a professor of political science at Clermont Auvergne University in Clermont-Ferrand, France, contradicts this premise.

Giesen states that transhumanist thought can be broken down into three main underpinnings: 1) humans are fundamentally obsolete, 2) there must be a complete integration between human and machine, and 3) doing this would make human beings transcend humanity itself – essentially enabling a person to become a technological god.

"The very concept of human resources may be rendered obsolete, with workers becoming just another technological resource: a mere tool of production ... And the fact that this project has found support among very important sections of the state apparatus and the private sector is highly significant," Giesen states in his journal.

According to Giesen, a transhumanist's main goal is undoing the current world order and replacing it completely with a new set of values that would eventually result in a redistribution of wealth and the restructuring of social classes.

Susan Levin, a professor in the Humanities and chair of the philosophy department at Smith University, stated during a 2021 interview that even if technology and science were able to deliver a transhuman world, people still shouldn't want to get on board.

"We should have serious qualms about signing on. For they largely presume the veracity of their own, highly contentious and constrictive answers to longstanding questions in Western philosophy about human nature and a flourishing life. Why should we accept their extreme version of rational essentialism, which excludes a necessary role for emotion in a life well lived?" Levin said.

Meanwhile, Schwab and other global "elites" like Microsoft founder Bill Gates have been a driving force behind efforts to lower birth rates through funding abortion, vaccines and contraception. It seems like an about-face to push for people to "live forever," although arguably a transhuman, part-machine population devoid of its humanity might be easier to control.

