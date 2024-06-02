A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Top private school devolves into 'hotbed of Jew-hate'

Parents detail teacher flipping off rabbis, group trying to 'cancel' Holocaust survivor

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published June 2, 2024 at 12:45pm

(Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay)

(NEW YORK POST) – One of the top private schools in the country has “devolved” into a “hotbed of Jew-hate,” parents charge. A Jewish student who graduated from the Ethical Fieldston School in the Bronx was tormented by classmates calling him an “ethnic cleaner” and a “colonizer” and even witnessed a teacher give rabbis the middle finger at an assembly, according to his mom.

“Fieldston is a hotbed of Jew-hate and these terror-supporting students are the epitome of the ‘trigger warning’ generation,” Dr. Logan Levkoff said in an Instagram post.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Levkoff’s Tuesday post came in response to a student letter that defended a classmate accused of vandalizing the school with anti-Israel graffiti and bashed Jewish parents. It claimed the parents were “intimidating” them and “suppressing” ideas not in line with “Zionist ideology.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Top private school devolves into 'hotbed of Jew-hate'
Riley Gaines: Trans athletes make women's sports a civil rights issue
Academic journal rejects author's article because he's white, male, pro-life
Former Obama strategist says Dems who want Biden to step aside should 'give up' on fantasy
Pro-life diaper company steps up for slain officer's family
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×