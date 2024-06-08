A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Trans school killer used grant funds to buy guns

Mass shooting at Christian school killed 6 people

Published June 8, 2024 at 1:08pm
Audrey Hale shot and killed six people, including three children, at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27. (@nypost / Twitter)

(TENNESSEE STAR) – Covenant School shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale reportedly used funds from a federal Pell Grant to buy the guns she used to perpetrate a mass shooting in March 2023.

99.7 WTN afternoon radio host Brian Wilson reported Wednesday that Hale “took money from an education grant she received to purchase her weapons and to pay for training at a local gun range.”

Hale purchased seven guns, three of which were recovered from the Covenant School after she died during an encounter with Metro Nashville Police Department officers, police said at the time in a post to X. She killed six people, including three children.

