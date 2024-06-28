A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Transgender accused of murdering fellow transgender is in a women's prison because he identifies as female

Some claim transphobia played a part in the killing

Published June 28, 2024 at 4:43pm

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Margot "Myles" Lewis, the trans-identified male suspect arrested on Saturday after being found with the dead body of trans activist Liara Tsai in Lewis’s backseat, is being held in jail with females.

The Olmsted County Adult Detention Center told The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo that Lewis "identifies as a female" and has been booked and housed with females. According to ABC 6, Lewis has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, with and without intent. The charges were handed down by the Hennepin County Court.

Lewis, of New Liberty, Iowa, was arrested on Saturday at around 7 am after Lewis crashed into a guardrail on I-90 near Eyota, Minnesota. Authorities discovered the body of Tsai, formerly known as Thomas Omar Stavlo, in the backseat of Lewis’ vehicle wrapped in a bed sheet, blanket, futon-style mattress, and a tarp.

