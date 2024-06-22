A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
FAITH UNDER FIRE

Trump backs displaying 10 Commandments in public schools

'BRING BACK TTC!!! MAGA2024' former president wrote on TRUTH Social

Published June 22, 2024 at 1:02pm
Published June 22, 2024 at 1:02pm

(Pixabay)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday expressed support for displaying the Ten Commandments in public schools and other educational venues.

The Ten Commandments are a set of religious dictates recognized in Judaism and Christianity. The Biblical account asserts that they were given to Moses by God at Mt. Sinai.

"I LOVE THE TEN COMMANDMENTS IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS, PRIVATE SCHOOLS, AND MANY OTHER PLACES, FOR THAT MATTER. READ IT — HOW CAN WE, AS A NATION, GO WRONG???" Trump wrote on TRUTH Social.

